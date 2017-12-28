Flav
Blue Dream
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60/40) crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Producing a sweet berry aroma with blueberry flavors, Blue Dream quickly brings a euphoric high and strong body buzz.
Patients report relief from symptoms such as pain, depression, anxiety, nausea, and eating disorders, and find it suitable for daytime medicating.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Blue Dream effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
