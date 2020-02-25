Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Blueberry Tahoe and GSC. THC range of 18-20%.



Flavor Profile: Memorable taste and fragrance of berries and roasted nuts, with some subtle earthiness.



The Effects: Just like the best cookies, this strain will have you freshly baked with mind and body relaxation, tension relief, and overall feelings of well-being.



• Premium rolled cone (1g)

• Top shelf light dep flower

• All bud, no trim