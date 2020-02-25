About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Blueberry Tahoe and GSC. THC range of 18-20%.
Flavor Profile: Memorable taste and fragrance of berries and roasted nuts, with some subtle earthiness.
The Effects: Just like the best cookies, this strain will have you freshly baked with mind and body relaxation, tension relief, and overall feelings of well-being.
• Premium rolled cone (1g)
• Top shelf light dep flower
• All bud, no trim
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.