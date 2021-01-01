Flav
CBD Mango Belts - 100mg
About this product
Sweet and delectable sugarcoated edibles infused with premium organic CBD, these tropical belts are bursting with mango flavor. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
