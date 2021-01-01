Flav
CBD Strawberry Banana Belts 100mg
Product rating:
About this product
A delectable duo of strawberry and banana join forces in these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!