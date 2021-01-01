About this product

The delightfully sweet and tart flavor of strawberry in these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD is always in season. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.



10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.



• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

• Child resistant packaging

• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch