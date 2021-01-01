Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

CBD Tincture

Product rating:

About this product

Proprietary, all-natural sublingual formulation developed for maximum CBD bioavailability and convenient, fast relief. With potent anti-inflammatory qualities, these drops are used to alleviate joint and muscle pain, provide immunity support, and for general well-being.

• 100mg CBD
• Available in Cherry, Mint, and Natural
• Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!