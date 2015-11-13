About this product

Indica-dominant with genetics from Orange Kush and Juicy Fruit. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Take a puff of Creamsicle and enjoy flavors of tangy citrus and creamy vanilla, reminiscent of your favorite orange popsicle.



The Effects:

Inducing a slow-building euphoric mood boost and relaxed body calm, this well-balanced strain is excellent for day or night use.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless, ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!