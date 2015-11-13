Flav
Creamsicle Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant with genetics from Orange Kush and Juicy Fruit. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Take a puff of Creamsicle and enjoy flavors of tangy citrus and creamy vanilla, reminiscent of your favorite orange popsicle.
The Effects:
Inducing a slow-building euphoric mood boost and relaxed body calm, this well-balanced strain is excellent for day or night use.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
Take a puff of Creamsicle and enjoy flavors of tangy citrus and creamy vanilla, reminiscent of your favorite orange popsicle.
The Effects:
Inducing a slow-building euphoric mood boost and relaxed body calm, this well-balanced strain is excellent for day or night use.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Orange Creamsicle effects
Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!