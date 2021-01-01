Flav
Fruity Pebbles
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid (55/45) cultivated from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien. With its tropical, sweet flavor, Fruity Pebbles provides a strong body buzz, physical relaxation, and uplifting cerebral high.
Medicinal patients have found relief from mild aches and pain, anxiety, stress, and low-appetite with this strain.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
