About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile: No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.
The Effects: Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.
• Innovative and elegant design
• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Vibration alert
• Convenient magnetic refills
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.