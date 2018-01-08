About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Purple Urkle and Big Bud. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

A Golden State favorite, GDP is flavorful and complex with notes of grape, subtle pine, and some earthy undertones.



The Effects:

A hard hitter, as if your Granddaddy was Mike Tyson. With its deep, relaxing body and cerebral effects, you’ll be down for the count.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless, ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!