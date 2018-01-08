Flav
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Purple Urkle and Big Bud. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
A Golden State favorite, GDP is flavorful and complex with notes of grape, subtle pine, and some earthy undertones.
The Effects:
A hard hitter, as if your Granddaddy was Mike Tyson. With its deep, relaxing body and cerebral effects, you’ll be down for the count.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
A Golden State favorite, GDP is flavorful and complex with notes of grape, subtle pine, and some earthy undertones.
The Effects:
A hard hitter, as if your Granddaddy was Mike Tyson. With its deep, relaxing body and cerebral effects, you’ll be down for the count.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!