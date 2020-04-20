About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Purple Urkle and Big Bud. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
A Golden State favorite, GDP is flavorful and complex with notes of grape, subtle pine, and some earthy undertones.
The Effects:
A hard hitter, as if your Granddaddy was Mike Tyson. With its deep, relaxing body and cerebral effects, you’ll be down for the count.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,683 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.