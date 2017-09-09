About this product

Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red.



The Effects:

A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



Do Yourself a Flavor!