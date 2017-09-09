About this product
Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red.
The Effects:
A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
28% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.