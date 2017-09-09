Flav
Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red.
The Effects:
A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
28% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
