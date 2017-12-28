About this product

Sativa-dominant bred from Skunk #1. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Tangy fruit flavors and subtle earthy undertones will quickly have you going green.



The Effects:

With an uplifting, energetic vibe, this classic strain is like a triple espresso without the jitters. Among daytime options, Green Crack is quintessential.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!