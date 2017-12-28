Loading…
Flav

Green Crack Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Sativa-dominant bred from Skunk #1. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Tangy fruit flavors and subtle earthy undertones will quickly have you going green.

The Effects:
With an uplifting, energetic vibe, this classic strain is like a triple espresso without the jitters. Among daytime options, Green Crack is quintessential.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread

Do Yourself a Flavor!

Green Crack effects

Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
