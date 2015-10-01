Flav
GSC Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma.
The Effects:
A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!