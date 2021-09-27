About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma.



The Effects:

A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• USB charger included

• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver



Do Yourself a Flavor!