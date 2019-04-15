About this product
From an authentic Mexican recipe, this beloved beverage infused with premium cannabis is the delightful agua fresca you remember. Pour yourself an ice-cold glass of cinnamon and vanilla refreshment with a euphoric kick. ¡Flav Horchata es muy delicioso!
10mg THC per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Child resistant packaging
• Good source of vitamin C
• Gluten-free
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.