About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from Passion and Jack Herer genetics.
Flavor Profile: A unique mix of mild earthiness and pine with some tangy citrus notes.
The Effects: Clear-headed cerebral elevation with feelings of happiness and euphoria, this strain will inspire passion.
• Distillate dipped and kief-coated
• Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.