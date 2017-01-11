Flav
Lemon Haze All-in-One Disposable Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
If a lemon truck collided with a lemonade stand next to a lemon grove, you’d get a hint of what’s to come when inhaling this strain. Sweet, tart lemony goodness.
The Effects:
A nice daytime option, this strain induces a happy, uplifting buzz that will quickly result in perma-smile.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
