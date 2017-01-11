About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

If a lemon truck collided with a lemonade stand next to a lemon grove, you’d get a hint of what’s to come when inhaling this strain. Sweet, tart lemony goodness.



The Effects:

A nice daytime option, this strain induces a happy, uplifting buzz that will quickly result in perma-smile.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!