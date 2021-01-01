About this product
Sativa-dominant with lineage from Jack Herer and unknown strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Crisp, vibrant pear at your fingertips. With its fruity sweetness and smooth, subtle citrus notes one isn’t enough- so grab a pear.
The Effects:
A clear-headed, euphoric, and long-lasting cerebral buzz for good vibes day or night.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.