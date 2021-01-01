Loading…
Pineapple Preserves Budder

by Flav
About this product

Hybrid strain originating from our amazingly pungent top shelf Pineapple Kush. As the name suggests, pineapple flavor is evident along with sweet, subtle tropical notes, with some underlying OG attributes.

Flav Budder is specially formulated to preserve terpene and THC values through the extraction process, providing a perfectly textured frosting-like consistency that is rich in flavor and never too dry.
About this brand

Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.