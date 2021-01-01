Loading…
Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Planet X

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80/20) believed to be cultivated from Afghani Kush, Death Bubba, and unknown genetics. An earthy, skunky aroma with pine undertones accompany feelings of euphoria with full body relaxation, well-suited for nighttime use.

Medicinal patients have reported this strain to be a potent remedy for sleep disorders, along with relief from pain, nausea, and stress.

Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
