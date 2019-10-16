Platinum OG
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Master Kush, OG Kush, and unknown genetics. With its earthy/woody flavor and pine undertones, Platinum OG provides powerful sedation with a potent THC range of 18-21%.
Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!