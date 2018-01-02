Flav
Raspberry Kush All-in-One Disposable Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Raspberry Cough and Cheese Kush strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Like a basket of freshly picked raspberries, this kush strain is bursting with sweet and tart flavors.
The Effects:
Relaxing indica effects such as strong body high, mood-lifting euphoria, and increased creativity will have you feeling like Raspberry Kush is your nighttime jam.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Raspberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
