Indica-dominant cultivated from Raspberry Cough and Cheese Kush strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Like a basket of freshly picked raspberries, this kush strain is bursting with sweet and tart flavors.



The Effects:

Relaxing indica effects such as strong body high, mood-lifting euphoria, and increased creativity will have you feeling like Raspberry Kush is your nighttime jam.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



