Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.

The Effects:
This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread

Do Yourself a Flavor!

Mazar x Blueberry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
