Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.



The Effects:

This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



