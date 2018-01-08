About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.



The Effects:

With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up!



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!