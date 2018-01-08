Flav
Sour Diesel Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.
The Effects:
With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up!
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
