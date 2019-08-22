About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.



The Effects:

With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up!



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



Do Yourself a Flavor!