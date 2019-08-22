About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.
The Effects:
With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up!
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,496 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.