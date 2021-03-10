About this product

Sativa-dominant believed to be cultivated from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Up to 95% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Sour D’s classic and uniquely pungent flavors of diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.



The Effects:

With an uplifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it. Fill’er up!



Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.