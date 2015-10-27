About this product

Sativa-dominant bred from Strawberry Fields and Haze. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

This is no garden variety strawberry with its unmistakably rich, sweet, fresh from the fields berry taste and a hint of spice finish.



The Effects:

Perfect for daytime use, this strain will induce a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz that may have you coughing up some deep creative thoughts.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!