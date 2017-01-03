About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile: This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.
The Effects: Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.
• Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod
• Innovative and elegant design
• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil
• Compact and discreet
• Glycol and solvent free
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.