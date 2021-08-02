About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbreed of Mexican and Thai sativa strains, along with Afghani indica. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Notes of sweet lemon citrus and subtle spiciness are off the rails and you’ll want to enjoy this all the livelong day.



The Effects:

A nice daytime strain with a cerebral buzz and sativa effects that won’t wreck your train of thought.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!