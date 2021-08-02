Flav
Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbreed of Mexican and Thai sativa strains, along with Afghani indica. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Notes of sweet lemon citrus and subtle spiciness are off the rails and you’ll want to enjoy this all the livelong day.
The Effects:
A nice daytime strain with a cerebral buzz and sativa effects that won’t wreck your train of thought.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
