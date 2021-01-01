Flav
Tropical Trainwreck Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.
The Effects:
Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
