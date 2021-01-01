About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 95% THC.



Flavor Profile:

All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.



The Effects:

Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.



Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.