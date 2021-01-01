Tropical Trainwreck Distillate Oil 1g
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 95% THC.
Flavor Profile:
All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.
The Effects:
Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.
Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.
Flavor Profile:
All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.
The Effects:
Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.
Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!