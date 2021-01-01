About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.



The Effects:

Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• USB charger included

• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver



Do Yourself a Flavor!