Indica-dominant bred with genetics from OG Kush. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Distinctive OG flavors of earthiness, pine, and tart lemon citrus.



The Effects:

Work is done, sun is down, and it’s time to unwind with the relaxing traits of True OG. Experience a focused head buzz and mellow body high as your stress quickly dissipates.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



