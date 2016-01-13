Flav
True OG Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant bred with genetics from OG Kush. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Distinctive OG flavors of earthiness, pine, and tart lemon citrus.
The Effects:
Work is done, sun is down, and it’s time to unwind with the relaxing traits of True OG. Experience a focused head buzz and mellow body high as your stress quickly dissipates.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
