Bruce Banner - Indulge in Bruce Banner – a sophisticated Hybrid that will have you soaring to new heights! Its powerful Diesel aroma combined with sweet earthy undertones creates an intense experience like no other. Unwind after a long day by harnessing the power of its Limonene (citrus), b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), Linalool (lavender), b-Myrcene (earthy) and a-Bisabolol (sweet floral) terpene profile for ultimate relaxation.

