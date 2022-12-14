You’ll love Dosi-55 as much as we do!

It is an Indica that has a sweet earthy aroma and a Terpene profile of Myrcene (hops), Limonene (citrus), b-Caryophyllene (black pepper) and Pinene (pine). Lineage is OG Kush Breath and Face Off OG, total THC is 65-72%



Dosidos was the Leafly Strain of the Year in 2021