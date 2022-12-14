About this product
You’ll love Dosi-55 as much as we do!
It is an Indica that has a sweet earthy aroma and a Terpene profile of Myrcene (hops), Limonene (citrus), b-Caryophyllene (black pepper) and Pinene (pine). Lineage is OG Kush Breath and Face Off OG, total THC is 65-72%
Dosidos was the Leafly Strain of the Year in 2021
Flawless Extracts
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience.
Nothing added, ever.
604071642 - 430643