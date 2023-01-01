DOSI-55 - A close relative of OGKB and Face Off OG, Dosi-55 plants feature glittering trichomes, vibrant pistils, and lush green and lavender leaves. Our Dosi-55 live resin products invite you to explore this strain's unique terpene profile. Pungent earthy scents mixed with sweet floral notes create an aromatic bouquet that hints at what lies ahead. Recharge your body and mind with this celebrated strain.



Dosidos was the Leafly Strain of the Year in 2021

