DOSI-55 - A close relative of OGKB and Face Off OG, Dosi-55 plants feature glittering trichomes, vibrant pistils, and lush green and lavender leaves. Our Dosi-55 live resin products invite you to explore this strain's unique terpene profile. Pungent earthy scents mixed with sweet floral notes create an aromatic bouquet that hints at what lies ahead. Recharge your body and mind with this celebrated strain.
Dosidos was the Leafly Strain of the Year in 2021
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. Nothing added, ever.