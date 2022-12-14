About this product
Duct Tape is a Hybrid that has a Diesel, skunk and pepper aroma. The Terpene profile for this strain is b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), Limonene (citrus), b-Myrcene (earthy), a-Humulene (hops) and Linalool (lavender). The lineage for this strain is Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos with a total THC of 65-72%.
Flawless Extracts
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience.
Nothing added, ever.
State License(s)
604071642 - 430643