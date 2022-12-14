Duct Tape is a Hybrid that has a Diesel, skunk and pepper aroma. The Terpene profile for this strain is b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), Limonene (citrus), b-Myrcene (earthy), a-Humulene (hops) and Linalool (lavender). The lineage for this strain is Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos with a total THC of 65-72%.