Mimosa – Mimosa is the perfect way to start your day. Mimosa is a hybrid that has a strong citrus aroma. Mimosa is an exquisite marijuana strain created through the combination of two sought-after parent strains, Clementine and Purple Punch. This live resin offers a pleasant aroma that is distinctly citrusy and fruity in nature, with just a hint of floral sweetness to balance it out. Upon first taste, you'll be overwhelmed by its intense burst of flavor that instantly soothes the senses.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. Nothing added, ever.