Mimosa – Mimosa is the perfect way to start your day. Mimosa is a hybrid that has a strong citrus aroma. Mimosa is an exquisite marijuana strain created through the combination of two sought-after parent strains, Clementine and Purple Punch. This live resin offers a pleasant aroma that is distinctly citrusy and fruity in nature, with just a hint of floral sweetness to balance it out. Upon first taste, you'll be overwhelmed by its intense burst of flavor that instantly soothes the senses.

