PNW Coffee – PNW Coffee is a premium Hybrid strain of the highest caliber. Its flavor profile offers an intoxicating combination of sweet earthiness and a citrusy aroma, resulting in an exceptionally smooth smoke. Perfect for any connoisseur of quality cannabis, PNW Coffee is packed with unique terpene profiles, including b-Myrcene (earthy), b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), a-Pinene (pine), Limonene (citrus) and b-pinene (pine). This luxurious strain can be traced back to its two parents, Cinderella 99 and Vortex, guaranteeing both strength and quality. Experience the exquisite aroma and rich taste of PNW Coffee today!

Show more