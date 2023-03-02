PNW Coffee – PNW Coffee is a premium Hybrid strain of the highest caliber. Its flavor profile offers an intoxicating combination of sweet earthiness and a citrusy aroma, resulting in an exceptionally smooth smoke. Perfect for any connoisseur of quality cannabis, PNW Coffee is packed with unique terpene profiles, including b-Myrcene (earthy), b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), a-Pinene (pine), Limonene (citrus) and b-pinene (pine). This luxurious strain can be traced back to its two parents, Cinderella 99 and Vortex, guaranteeing both strength and quality. Experience the exquisite aroma and rich taste of PNW Coffee today!
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. Nothing added, ever.