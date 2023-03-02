Purple Punch – Purple Punch is the perfect way to end an adventurous day outdoors. This exclusive strain brings together two legendary indica-dominant varieties, Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple, resulting in an experience that is truly sophisticated. With aromas of grape and blueberry muffins you’ll be able recognize this strain immediately. This strain’s flavor will have you coming back for more.
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. Nothing added, ever.