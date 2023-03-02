Real Glue – This well recognized strain offers an exquisite balance between the aromas of earthiness and sourness, both punctuated with sweet floral notes. Its terpene profile is composed of b-Caryophyllene (black pepper), Limonene (citrus), a-Humulene (earthy) and a-Bisabolol (sweet floral). And while most strains are associated with the typical flowery smell, Real Glue will tantalize your senses with its unique blend of fruity and sour aromas. Created from Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel genetics, Delve into the richness and complexity of Real Glue today!

