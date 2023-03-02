Wedding Cake – For a sweet experience, look no further than Wedding Cake. With a unique terpene profile that includes notes of black pepper, earthy hops and lavender, it is the perfect all day treat. Enjoy this award-winning strain for its unique aroma and taste with the peace of mind that you are consuming top shelf quality live resin.
Flawless Extracts are made from Washington’s most premium cannabis strains. We retain the full essence of the fresh-frozen plant using ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction. Natural cannabis terpenes are preserved throughout the process to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. Nothing added, ever.