Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet, nutty, vanilla tasty bud took 1st place for best Hybrid in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup for its insanely delicious flavor and powerhouse Hybrid effects.
This hybrid provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day providing a relaxed, happy, uplifed euphoric feel.
Comments include: "An overwhelming happy feeling." "Amazing medicine for stress and anxiety." "I feel so relaxed I can fall asleep easily."
This hybrid provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day providing a relaxed, happy, uplifed euphoric feel.
Comments include: "An overwhelming happy feeling." "Amazing medicine for stress and anxiety." "I feel so relaxed I can fall asleep easily."
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!