Face on Fire
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Face on Fire is a Hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG. With a more rounded bud shape than traditional OG, Face on Fire's piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated.
Terpenes: High on Caryophylle, Myrcene & Limonene with hints of Humulene.
Terpenes: High on Caryophylle, Myrcene & Limonene with hints of Humulene.
Face on Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!