About this strain
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
Amherst Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
77% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!