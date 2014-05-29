About this strain
Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.
Jack Skellington effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Creative
61% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
