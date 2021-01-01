About this product

Treat yourself with one of our cocoa blunts! Best burning and tasting blunt on the market. Why roll one when we have done it for you! Get your head in the clouds, today! Vanilla Kush is a potent, 70/30, Indica-Dominant, (probably) bedtime hybrid combination of Afghani and (maybe?) Kashmir (said to be) bred in Amsterdam where high THC levels are regularly encouraged. Low-tolerance users should be wary of this delicious, vanilla, citrus and lavender strain's powerful ability to induce introspection, sexual arousal, sedation and sleep.