What makes Wonder Woman so wonderful? If you were to ask growers, they would say it’s the plant’s impressively high yields; if you were to ask consumers, they would probably cite its long-lasting buzz. Wonder Woman is a possible cross of Ice and another hybrid that tends to grow tall. On average, plants will flower in 9-11 weeks, producing copious amounts of tight buds that make for easy trimming. The flowers have a skunky smell with notes of fruit and jet fuel.
Wonder Woman effects
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
